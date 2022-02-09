Perry Howe from Parson Cross has swapped bin bags for barbells and is training six days a week as he prepares for his sixth professional fight at Ponds Forge on Saturday.

"Something had to give in between family work, life and boxing,” said the 31-year-old cruiserweight, who has ditched 5am starts working for Veolia.

Sheffield boxer Perry Howe has quit his day job as a binman to devote more time to the sport. Picture Scott Merrylees.

"I’m doing myself out of a steady wage at the minute but boxing is now a way of life.”

"He’s doing it properly now,” added Perry’s trainer and former professional boxer, Robert Riley.

Despite being a novice in the pro ranks, 31-year-old Perry is well aware of the tricks of the trade and, without time on his side, wants to avoid wasting time fighting ‘human punchbags’ to pad his record.

“I owe it to my fans,” he says, “they want to see me have credible fights. They are not bothered about seeing me fight a 150-loss journeyman.

"Some fighters might have had a 20-fight unbeaten career but 19 of them have been against bums. Promoters are scared because they (fighters) will lose their credibility with a loss.

"A lot of people are slating boxing because they are catching on. I want to bring back some credibility."

Perry’s sense of urgency means he’s also willing to take fights on the road – a dangerous proposition for any fighter that’s precious about their record.

But Perry, who suffered his first loss last time out, says: "I’m not worried at all. The whole time I’m doing what I’m doing I’m winning, win lose or draw.

"Every day I wake up I’m winning. I get to call myself a professional boxer, it’s the dream of every young boy I know.”

The former Royal Engineer and 2009 British Army heavyweight champion is also on a mission to raise £10,000 for SSAFA (Soldiers' and Sailors' Families Association), the armed forces charity that helped him turn his life around.

He became homeless and even attempted suicide after falling on hard times when he left the armed forces.

Now, transformed, Perry wants to give something back.

“That helps spur me on,” he adds.