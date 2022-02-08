The bad blood between the pair has continued since then – but they have so far been unable to agree terms on a rematch over a longer distance, despite the interest their first fight generated.

Discussing a potential future bout during an interview last week, 25-year-old Kinsiona from Parson Cross said: “It's do or die and honestly I will kill him in that ring.

"In that ring, that s*** is legal.

“He just needs to watch out because I'm going to hurt that boy.”

Appleyard, from Bramley, subsequently tweeted: “Lost all respect for Levi after this interview comment. I would rather lose a contest than any of my opponents (including Levi) die, or come out with any lasting damage.

Levi Kinsiona. Photo: Andrew Saunders.

"Not a good advert for the sport of boxing or interview for my daughters to watch.”

Two-time national amateur champion Kinsiona apologised on Monday.

An Instagram post read: “I just want to apologise for comments I made in an interview last week, they were insensitive and I got carried away with the back and forth.

"I hope all parties involved can accept my apology and we can move on from this.”

Despite his apology, he could still be punished by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), the governing body of professional boxing in the UK.

A spokesperson for the organisation told The Star Kinsiona was not forced to say sorry and added: “It goes in his favour that he’s made an apology but the damage is already done.

"As a consequence he’s going to have to face the consequences. It’s not a good situation to be in and hopefully he will learn lessons.”

Much to the disappointment of boxing fans, Kinsiona confirmed the prospect of a rematch with Appleyard is dead in the water.

“We are on different wavelengths, that’s very, very clear to see,” he added.

“They would rather do everything but fight.