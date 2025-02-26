Member of City of Sheffield & Dearne Athletics Club selected for GB Athletics Team
Olympian Lee Thompson has been selected for the Men's 4 x 400m and Mixed 4 x 400m Relays at the European Athletics Championships.
Lee, a member of City of Sheffield & Dearne Athletics Club, has represented GB Athletics at the Tokyo Olympics and many other prestigious events.
He joins 5 others in the Relay after reaching the final of the 400m at the UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham last weekend. He is looking forward to this latest honour and the possibility of a Team Medal.
The European Athletics Championships will take place in Apledoorn, Netherlands from 6 to 9th March.