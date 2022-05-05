As of Thursday afternoon, more than £2,000 had been raised to help Luis, who has two eight-year-old sons, and his family.

Donors include IBF flyweight world champion Sunny Edwards, who trains at the Steel City Gym in Darnall, as well as WBO super-welterweight world champion Natasha Jonas.

A fundraising page was set up on Wednesday by Pete Highton from Witters Boxing Club in Rotherham.

“It’s fantastic,” Pete said of the donations.

”I’m not surprised, to be honest, everyone knows Luis is a genuinely nice bloke.”

Luis Palmer (left) during a previous fight against Mali Wright at the First Direct Arena in Leeds (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Pete initially wanted to raise £2,000 but the fundraising target was met just hours after the page went live.

He now hopes to raise £5,000.

"I’m just trying to do something for him because I can’t do anything,” added Pete.

"He’s such a lovely bloke and I can’t wait for him to wake up. I just pray he is alright.”

Pete readying Luis for one of his previous bouts.

Pete met Luis through former world champion Junior Witter, who manages the latter’s fledgling career, which began with his first professional bout in February.

“I just hit it off with him straight away,” he said.

"I wrapped his hands and I’m his cutman. I have been to all his fights apart from the last one, it was a last-minute fight.”

Pete wrapped Luis’s hands prior to last week’s fight but did not attend due to a prior arrangement.