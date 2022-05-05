Luis Palmer, aged 28, was hospitalised after being injured in the fifth round of his bout against Grant Quigley in Glasgow last Thursday.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than £2,000 had been raised to help Luis, who has two eight-year-old sons, and his family.
Donors include IBF flyweight world champion Sunny Edwards, who trains at the Steel City Gym in Darnall, as well as WBO super-welterweight world champion Natasha Jonas.
A fundraising page was set up on Wednesday by Pete Highton from Witters Boxing Club in Rotherham.
“It’s fantastic,” Pete said of the donations.
”I’m not surprised, to be honest, everyone knows Luis is a genuinely nice bloke.”
Pete initially wanted to raise £2,000 but the fundraising target was met just hours after the page went live.
He now hopes to raise £5,000.
"I’m just trying to do something for him because I can’t do anything,” added Pete.
"He’s such a lovely bloke and I can’t wait for him to wake up. I just pray he is alright.”
Pete met Luis through former world champion Junior Witter, who manages the latter’s fledgling career, which began with his first professional bout in February.
“I just hit it off with him straight away,” he said.
"I wrapped his hands and I’m his cutman. I have been to all his fights apart from the last one, it was a last-minute fight.”
Pete wrapped Luis’s hands prior to last week’s fight but did not attend due to a prior arrangement.