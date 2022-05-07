Luis Palmer, aged 28, who has two eight-year-old sons, was hospitalised after being injured in the fifth round of his bout against Grant Quigley in Glasgow last Thursday.

His manager, former world champion Junior Witter, told The Star Luis is now awake.

Luis Palmer (right) during a previous fight with Mali Wright at the First Direct Arena in Leeds (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

"He’s still got a long way to go,” said Witter.

"It’s a huge relief.”

A fundraising page set up to help Luis and his family has raised more than £4,000.

Luis’s opponent Quigley was among the donors along with IBF flyweight world champion Sunny Edwards, who trains at the Steel City Gym in Darnall, and WBO super-welterweight world champion Natasha Jonas.

Quigley wrote: “It was an honour to share the ring with you, a true warrior through and through.

"Wishing you a quick and positive recovery, all the best Luis. Total Respect.”

Luis trains at the Concrete Canvas Boxing Gym in Jordanthorpe and was competing in his fourth professional fight when he was badly hurt by a ‘very heavy punch’ in the fifth round.

Robert Smith, the general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, told The Star: “I was there. It was an evenly matched contest, he took a very heavy punch at the end of the round.

"He was treated in the ring and taken to hospital.”

Quigley, from Port Glasgow, won a silver medal in the middleweight division at the 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games but had not fought for six years before last week’s event.