The career of the 34-year-old from Sheffield has been feast or famine in recent years with long periods of modest form punctuated by huge wins, like the Masters, DP World Championship, the BMW PGA Championship and last October’s Alfred Dunhill Links.
It has seen him drop out of the world’s top 100 and will result in him missing next week’s PGA Championship unless he can win the Byron Nelson in Dallas from Thursday.
Fresh from a 16th-place finish at the British Masters he hosted, Willett said: “This last five months have been quite an even keel for me. That’s what we went for, even after Dunhill.
“For myself and Foles (coach Sean Foley) that’s one thing we wanted to do over the winter period was to get that consistency back in ball flight and how things feel on a day-to-day basis.
“You talk about little gains and little ticks of what you’re trying to perform every day and we’re gaining nicely in that direction.
“I have no issues getting in contention and knowing that if I get in contention, I’m going to be fine.
“It was the getting in contention that I was struggling with before.
“So hopefully this is going to give me a few more bites at the cherry.”
Willett will focus most of his efforts now on retaining his playing privileges on the PGA Tour and has shunned the opportunity to join the lucrative but controversial LIV Golf series which kicks off at Centurion in London in June.
“My main focus was to keep my head down and try to get as many points in the FedEx and in Europe as possible,” said Willett, who is currently ranked 26th in the world and 150th on the FedEx Cup standings.
Willett, meanwhile, secured a £19,000 donation to Prostate Cancer UK after carding 19 birdies across the four rounds of the Betfred British Masters.“My main goal was to try to focus on what I was doing in golf and kind of see what happened with everything else.”