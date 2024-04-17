Dennis Hobson is a boxing promoter with an appetite for turning prospects into champions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fightzone and Fight Academy boss has been behind almost 170 shows and has worked with the likes of Clinton Woods, Ricky Hatton, Jamie McDonnell and Tony Dodson.

Here, after a few years' break, The Star resumes our question-and-answer column with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Did you agree with the judge's verdicts on Wainwright v Horn on your show recently?

I didn't agree with them but it was one of the best domestic fights I've been involved with in my career. Credit to both, and they're both fantastic kids to deal with too.

I thought Louis Horn came out of the traps quickly and there were lots of rounds that were nip and tuck but Keanen couldn't miss him with his jab, even though Louis was always in the fight.

I thought the knockdown that Keanen scored was the difference and that Keanen got it by one or two rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from the knockdown, I couldn't really split them, so I wouldn't have complained if it'd been a draw.

In the red corner...Keanen Wainwright Pic by Connor McMain

I'd like to work with Louis again; he's a great kid with lots of potential, but we don't forget about a fighter when he gets beat - that's just a learning experience for us.

We'll get Keanen back into title fights - I want to try and get him straight into a title eliminator in the next couple of months, whether that's domestic or Commonwealth.

We could talk about a rematch with Louis, but I don't want to do that yet because when they fight each other again, I want it to be for a bigger title and bigger money.

It was a fantastic fight: a credit to both of them.

Dennis Hobson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Were you happy with the event overall, including all the undercard fights?

There were a lot of development fights on the undercard. Dave Allen had a tickover fight, for example.

Mason Dickinson had a learning fight, as did Adrian King but he looked impressive how he dispatched his opponent in some decent heavyweight action.

Roy Jones Jr coming over added some razzmatazz - we're working closely with Roy and his fighter James Wilkins was in a good competitive fight.

Dave Allen at Skate Central Sheffield Pic Bob Westerdale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn't the strongest card we've ever put on. We did have Levi Giles pull out, he'd have been in a big fight and would have brought a few hundred fans with him.

Overall, it was a smashing show, the first one we've put on at the Fightzone Arena/Skate Central, there were a couple of tweaks to address for the future and we'll be polishing the venue up.

It's got so much character though and we'll make it the York Hall of the north.

How many boxers do you now promote or manage - and what are the plans for the future?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are approximately 20 fighters we're promoting directly, and joint-promoting another 15.

So, there's a lot within the pool and we could easily do one show a month with them.

We're doing events in the UK in Sheffield, some joint shows in London and Liverpool, some more shows in Malta, a couple of shows a year in the Grand Caymans, and I'm hoping we're going to do the same in Thailand.

I never want to just do the same as everyone else, and that's why I'm doing these excursions to break down different territories globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fightzone is a brilliant, free platform for fans to see all our shows.

We've also teamed up with TalkSport and one or two other platforms around the world. I've got the buzz back!

I've got a nice life, but I can't sit still.

I want to win and I've got a blueprint for getting kids to world titles.

If a kid's got the ability, then I'll get them there.

Some others just want to take Olympians or amateurs with pedigree, but I've taken kids to world titles who haven't had that pedigree - and I'm capable of doing it again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are rough diamonds out there, and it just takes us linking up and then both of us doing our jobs - their job is in the ring, and I'll do my bit of magic outside of it!

Sheffield doesn't have any world champions currently. Is the city's fight scene as thriving as ever?

It's evolving, there's a bit of transition going on.

Our gym, which is John Fewkes' base, will produce some champions, because he's a quality trainer.

Obviously, Grant Smith has some quality kids in his stable too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I'd love to have worked with Dalton Smith, and it just so happens he's a Sheffield Wednesday fan too!

I like him as a fighter and as a person.