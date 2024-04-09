Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You won't get that sort of nonsense from South Yorkshire's Dave Allen.

He is one of the few fighters who goes out of his way not to harm an opponent.

The 32-year-old from Conisbrough said as much after an easy points win, in Sheffield, over a journeyman who has never reached the heights Allen previously scaled.

Jake Darnell posed no threat at the Dennis Hobson show and ended the night defeated in every round and with a Win 2 Lost 25 record.

Allen has only boxed three times since March 2022 and was on a mission to add to his Win 21 L 6 Draw 2 sheet and get himself into a better condition.

In an interview with Hallam University Sports Journalism Masters student Tom Bourke, he said he'd been looking to get rounds under his belt rather than seek a physically damaging night for Darnell, who has been KO'd six times.

"I was just happy to get the win and do the rounds really," he said.

"I’ve got loads of KOs on my record, but if anything I've knocked them out too early and I didn't get enough out of them.

"So I just wanted to box, get the rounds in, switch to southpaw and try new things.

"I really enjoyed it. It was good, I don't want to hurt people unnecessarily.

"I knew I was levels above, so I thought I would get the most out of it."

Allen said the finances did not always stack up for professional fighters like himself.

"It’s hard to get opponents, they cost a fortune and I don't sell enough tickets to get them" he said.

"So when I box again is anyone’s guess.

"The level of opposition won't be high but I'm not really fussed. I just want to box and win.

"I am not going to take the Mick and knock out people below my level, I want rounds."

Asked about the Frazer Clarke fight (Allen retired due to a perforated eardrum, last September) he said: "I was disappointed because I felt I could have won if I had a few more rounds and more time.

"I can get big fights but they will have to wait."

Allen thinks he is on a park with Clarke, who boxed for the British, Commonwealth Boxing and WBO European Heavyweight titles last month.

"I think I am at that level. When I am in top shape I think I am a British title level fighter.

"I will get back there this time, I will do it properly and if I'm not good enough I'm not good enough. But this time we will find out."

The South Yorkshireman said he'd lost two pounds and wants to shed another three.

"I am not in the best shape of my life at all, I have lost weight but I am still very heavy.