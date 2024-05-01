Dennis Hobson: I could have brought great things to the careers of Kell Brook and Sunny Edwards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But when he looks at past and present fighters promoted by other management teams, he sometimes wishes he could have had them under his wing.

He feels he could have extended the glittering careers of two world champions in particular.

In today's exclusive column in The Star, the Sheffield businessman and promoter again answers our questions;

It's gone quiet on rumours of a Kell Brook return. Is it better it stays that way?

I'd like to think so.

I have a bit of affinity with Kell and what he's achieved.

He's another fighter I'd loved to have worked with and it's just a shame that he made his debut on one of my shows but I wasn't part of his journey.

Kell Brook at a recent visit to Sheffield Boxing Centre

I'd have loved it and maybe he'd have had a bit more longevity - look at what we did with Clinton Woods after he got stopped by Roy Jones Jr, we manoeuvred him into the IBF World Title.

We got him the opportunities at the right time and we were a fantastic team.

Back to Kell; I'd love to have been part of it and I think I could have helped him retain a bit more longevity at the top table.

How would you rank the top prospects/fighters in this area?

Mason Dickinson Pic by Amy Gillatt via Dennis Hobson

Dalton Smith, I'd put up there.

I've know him since he was a kid and would loved to have signed him - he's got plenty of sense because he supports the same football team as me, and if he was with me he'd be sat in the box with me on the last game of the season!

There are a few coming through though.

Glyn Rhodes has a great amateur on his hands, John Fewkes is going to be one of the best trainers in the country and he'll produce future champions. We've got a new kid turning pro called Mikey Harrison, he'll be making his debut in July at the Fightzone Arena, and he's one to watch out for. Sheffield will come again and will develop more world champions.

Obviously, I like Sunny Edwards too - although he's not technically from Sheffield.

He's a talent and a character and he's based in Sheffield, so he needs to be included.

He's another fighter I'd have loved to work with - he can be a bit controversial, but has got a great boxing brain, has ability to burn and I'd like to think if he'd been with us, his reign as a world champion would have been a bit longer.

The great thing about what me and Steve Crump are doing at Fightzone is that we're totally independent and don't need to go cap in hand to anybody.

We've established this boxing channel that's making waves around the world now.

It's a brand that's recognised in the boxing world and we've got fighters coming to us and asking to appear on it. We're a smaller version of DAZN, if you like, and it's exciting.

I've got the buzz back, got a new lease of life - we're putting shows on in Sheffield and across the UK, in Grand Cayman, Malta, Thailand, Dubai.

I've got the knowledge, contacts and experience and we're going global. We've got a nice, tight team and it's a good time to be with Fight Academy and Fightzone.

Did you catch the marathon seven-hour GBM Sports Magna show?

We're in a sport where there are promotions up and down the country every week.

They do their thing and we do ours - and I just concentrate on ours.

I know I've got a blueprint and a pathway to get my fighters meaningful titles and that's what I'll continue to do.

They're new kids on the block, and we do our thing.

I didn't watch it though, because I'm a busy fella with a number of businesses, boxing's a passion but I don't need it to make a living.

It's the same as my partner, Steve - we don't need to take out of our boxing, but we bring something to the table, and that's pretty unique because most people just want to take from the sport.

While I've still got the passion, I'll continue to get meaningful titles for my fighters, and winning titles with kids who deserve it and appreciate it - and that's why I'm staying in the game.

Boxers love to have gimmicks. What do you make of Mason Dickinson's ring-walk mask?

It's just like a warrior coming into the Colosseum, it's his alter ego.

He becomes somebody else, because the fighter in the ring isn't the Mason who is so polite and gives up his seat for an older person.

Mason has to become that warrior and his mask is all part of that.

Boxing is all about theatre too though; that's why WWE sells so well.

Boxing - unlike wrestling - is real, and this just adds to the theatre.

Mason is a quiet, lovely lad but he can fight too, and he's helping to sell himself.

Any news on your next show or local fighters?

Keanen Wainwright was going to be out mid-June but because of his hand injury we're moving that back to July 13 at The Fightzone Arena in Sheffield, but I've got a nice fight for him lined up in at least a 10 rounder and hopefully for some kind of title, or eliminator.

We've got Mikey Harrison making his debut on that card too.

We're also putting on a show on July 20 in Beverley, heavyweight Adrian King will be on and Craig Derbyshire will be defending his Commonwealth Title in a great fight.