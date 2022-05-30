The Steel City Gym fighter, who has won all 10 of his professional fights, will fight on the undercard of Joe Cordina’s world title shot against Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff on Saturday.

But an opponent is yet to be confirmed.

Smith’s dad and trainer Grant said: “We had a top Mexican but just as he was getting on the plane he said he couldn’t make weight.

"I have got a good Argentinian and a couple more Mexicans in the pipeline ready and waiting to come over. It’s just the sanctioning body (World Boxing Council) who have to sanction it.”

“They have got until tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.”

Smith senior added: “We have only had four weeks’ notice for this fight so he’s had to put the work in quite quick, but it’s all done and dusted now.”

Dalton Smith celebrates with his dad Grant after beating Ray Moylette at the First Direct Arena on March 26, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Nicknamed ‘Thunder’, 25-year-old former Team GB boxer Smith is considered to be one of Britain’s best prospects.

He saw his prospective fight against Akeem Ennis-Brown for the British title in July fall through earlier this month.

Gloucester-based Ennis-Brown (15 wins, one defeat) withdrew from the contest due to personal reasons.

A new date for Smith’s British title shot is yet to be confirmed.