Ray Moylette (right) after being knocked down by Dalton Smith during their WBC International Silver Super-Lightweight Title fight at the First Direct Arena, Leeds: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

The Sheffield light-welterweight was the dominant force throughout the bout, convincing his opponent’s corner to throw in the towel after showcasing his power with two concussive blows in the tenth round of the contest.

But Smith survived a two point deduction - and a possible disqualification - having landed a heavy shot on Moylette earlier in the contest before sending him to the canvas with a left hook.

Dalton Smith celebrates after victory: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Referee John Latham would have been within his rights to call a halt but decided, following a lengthy break, to instruct the judges to adjust their scorecards instead.

Despite the scare, Smith went on to extend his unbeaten run to ten fights thanks to a combination of precision, ring craft and pure spite.

Although Moylette protested when his trainer Paschal Collins decided enough was enough, Smith appeared to be closing in on an even more emphatic finish when their match-up was waved-off.

Boxing on the undercard of the Josh Warrington versus Kiko Martinez world title clash in Leeds, Smith quickly established his authority with a series of jabs to Moylette’s body while the 36-year-old enjoyed limited success with a whipping right hand over the guard.

Dalton Smith's unbeaten run continues: Stu Forster/Getty Images

As the night progressed, Smith moved through the gears as he injected more menace into his work whilst maintaining efficiency.

Moylette, meanwhile, began betraying his recent inactivity by simply walking forward and soaking up punishment. It was a brave but foolish tactic against someone of Smith’s calibre, whose habit of switching stance to change the angle of his attacks also proved crucial.

Although Latham was forced to intervene in the seventh and again in the eighth, issuing Smith with a final warning following a second low blow, Collins, whose brother Steve is a former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight world champion, had seen enough two rounds later.