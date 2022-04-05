Bree Wright contemplated taking her own life in June before making a return to the ring after eight years out.

Bree Wright, who is believed to be the first professional female boxer from Sheffield.

Six months later, having shed more than three stone in weight, she became a national amateur champion and moved into the paid ranks.

"It’s unbelievable,” Stradbroke-based Bree said of her turnaround.

"I can’t tell you how grateful I am to everyone. Without my team, Roger Sampson and Gary Wilson at Manor Boxing Academy and my manager Jamie Sheldon, I wouldn’t be where I am.

"Believe in yourself. I have come from nothing, I have been at death’s door with my mental health.

"With the right people around you, you can achieve anything.”

The 26-year-old has ditched night shifts at food wholesalers Hopwells and is now known as ‘Different Breed’, or ‘Breezer’, in the gym.

In time, she wants to follow in the footsteps of her best friend, former boxing world champion Terri Harper.

"I just feel like I am living the dream,” she added.

"I used to look at Terri before and think ‘that must be amazing. Now I’m partly living that life myself.”

Lifelong Sheffield United fan Bree’s professional journey will begin with a dream debut at her beloved Bramall Lane on 20 May.

It will also be a chance to remember her late friend and fellow Unitedite, Jordan Marples-Doouglas, who was stabbed to death aged 23 at the Woodthorpe home he shared with his girlfriend in March 2020.

"I know he will be with me when I’m there,” she said.

"One day I’ll fill the stadium, but for now you have got to make small steps.”

Sheffield has a rich boxing history and the city has produced six world champions.

The spotlight will be on Bree as the city’s first female pro, but there’s no sign of pressure on her shoulders.

"I’m just buzzing,” she said.

"I’m absolutely ecstatic, I can’t wait. I’m just taking one day as it comes with training, I don’t put too much pressure on myself and just enjoy every day.