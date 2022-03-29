Half a decade had passed since Westfield-based Lee Connelly’s last official win before he overcame Hereford’s Jake Price on points in Swindon on Saturday.

"It didn’t feel that much different afterwards,” admitted the 34-year-old, who has lost 72 of his 86 bouts.

"I’m less sensitive to the result after dealing with so many defeats, you can’t allow yourself to get too down about it. In doing that, you don’t get too high either.

Sheffield boxer Lee Connelly. Photo: Andrew Saunders.

"I like to cruise somewhere in the middle emotionally with boxing at this stage.”

Dad-of-one Connelly is, by his own admission, a journeyman.

His job usually involves avoiding the punches of enthusiastic young fighters starting out, rather than beating them up.

"I always make it competitive regardless,” the veteran of 420 rounds insisted.

"I never go purely to lose, even though I might sometimes look after myself in some fights more than others.

"I have been boxing for 10 years, they know what they are getting when they book me. I’m not there just to take them through the rounds.”

Upcoming fights have been cancelled in the past following wins or performances deemed too competitive, but not this time round.

After a week’s work labouring, Connelly will be back in action at the other end of the country in Newcastle this weekend.

“I didn’t even feel the need for celebration,” he said.

"I know I’m better than some of these guys I box. He (Price) is trying to start his career and I spoiled it for him. But I’m there for myself, not for him.

"People that know me know I’m capable of these wins and if they have seen some of my other fights they know I should have won some others.”

This year will be Connelly’s last in boxing after a decade as a professional.

Can we expect more upsets?

"I’m on 86 fights, a lot of people are saying I could push for 100 or just pick up wins. It’s hard to do both because the more wins you get the less you are going to get booked.