Bree Wright contemplated taking her own life in 2021 before a return to the ring after eight years out helped turn her life around.

The 26-year-old from Beighton shed more than three stone in weight on her way to being crowned national amateur champion last month – and has now turned over to the paid ranks after being tipped for a bright future in the sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s wicked,” an ecstatic Bree told The Star.

"I’ll be the first woman from Sheffield to win a world title as well. I’m setting the bar high.

“I feel good, I feel ready, I’m so excited. This is what I need to be doing, it’s my purpose, it’s what life has chosen for me to do.”

As well as winning a world title, other goals on Sheffield United-mad Bree’s boxing bucket list include headlining a show at her beloved Bramall Lane.

Fighting fit Bree trains at the Manor Boxing Academy.

“That’s the dream,” she said, “take the roof off and win a world title.”

Boxing on the same bill as her best friend Terri Harper is also something she would like to tick off her list.

"That’s an inside joke between us,” added Bree, who hopes to make her debut in March.

"It would be wicked if I could go on the same bill as my pal when I have come from nothing.”

Bree Wright is believed to be the first professional female boxer from Sheffield.

Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams was previously based at the Ingle Gym, while Harper is from nearby Doncaster.

Sheffield has produced several talented female amateur boxers in recent years, including Chelsea Smith – the sister of rising prospect Dalton – Millie Fairfax, and former national amateur champion Chloe Sampson, whose dad Roger trains Bree.

The welterweight is believed to be the city’s first female professional.

"It’s a natural move for her,” said Roger.

"She’s going to excel as a pro because it suits her better. She trains with pros and has more of a pro style.

"She’s grown up a lot in the past few months. Seeing what Terri achieved has influenced her a lot and made her realise if she knuckled down she could do something in this sport.