But having seen Galahad surrender his title following a shock defeat to Kiko Martinez, the Sheffield fighter’s trainer Dominic Ingle made no attempt to downplay the significance of tomorrow’s South Yorkshire derby at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena. “Whoever loses, I think it’s the end of the road,” he predicted, ahead of the 32-year-old’s meeting with his rival from Rossington.

Now the card’s headline act following the collapse of hometown favourite Leigh Wood’s bout with Mauricio Lara, Galahad’s battle with IBO belt-holder Hughes promises to be an intriguing contest between two boxers with plenty to gain and even more to lose. Not least because, although Hughes has campaigned at lightweight for the past three years, Galahad is stepping up two divisions on his first outing since being knocked-out by the Spaniard in November.

Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad at their final press conference before they clash in Nottingham: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Inevitably, questions have been asked about whether Galahad will still carry the power he possessed when competing at 54kg. But Ingle told reporters at Thursday’s press conference that the switch should benefit his man: “I don’t think four pounds would have been enough headroom for Barry (Awad, Kid Galahad’s actual name), but when you’re a world champion, you run with it because that’s your bargaining power.”

That sentiment was echoed by Galahad himself, who admitted he had “gone back to the gym” and “cleaned” his mind following that loss to Martinez, who appeared destined to get stopped before landing flush with a clubbing right hand.

“I’ve always put pressure on myself,” Galahad said, responding to Ingle’s suggestion that neither he nor Hughes can afford to get beaten. “I’ve got that underdog mentality. Every fight for me is do-or-die. I’ve got to go in there and do a job and I will do one on Maxi. I’m feeling fitter and fresher.”

Hughes, also aged 32, claimed the IBO strap two months before Galahad faced Martinez in his first defence of the belt he won following an emphatic victory over Jazza Dickens. A southpaw, Hughes accused Garcia, the unbeaten American, of “flirting” with him earlier this summer. He was credited with showing compassion towards Galahad during their head to head when the issue of Martinez was raised. But suspicions he was simply attempting to sow seeds of psychological doubt in Galahad’s mind appeared to be proved correct when Hughes warned him to devise a plan for “life outside boxing”.

Sheffield's Kid Galahad is stepping up in weight to fight Maxi Hughes: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“Only when you step into the ring, and get hit by those eight ounce gloves, do you know if you’re over it,” Hughes said. “The way I’m living my life, outside of boxing I’ve got two young kids I adore and being a pro’, I can spend more time with them. That’s my motivation. To continue being a full-time fighter and the best dad to my kids.”

Denaby’s former IBO and WBC super-featherweight champion Terri Harper steps up three divisions to challenge Hannah Rankin of Scotland for the WBA super-welterweight crown while Rotherham’s Junaid Bostan meets Anas Isarti on the undercard.

Maxi Hughes says Kid Galahad must prepare for life outside of boxing: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing