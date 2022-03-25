Having won the English super lightweight title and the WBA inter-continental belt last year, the 25-year-old fights Irishman Ray Moylette for the WBC international silver super lightweight strap on Saturday.

"The ideal plan for me is to stay active,” Smith, formerly of Team GB, said of his plans for this year.

"I can never look past any fight but I want to be British champion by the end of the summer.

"Get through this one and I would like to push for it.”

Fresh from helping Sheffield-based Sunny Edwards defend his IBF flyweight world title last weekend, Smith’s dad Grant will once again be in his son’s corner against Moylette, who has boxed just one round in three years since a 2018 defeat.

Smith (9-0, seven knockouts) said of his old man: “He’s not always in the limelight, sometimes he goes under the radar and doesn’t get the recognition he deserves.

Dalton Smith with his dad and trainer Grant at a public workout in Leeds on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Mark Robinson and Matchroom Boxing.

"He’s starting to now with the level of fighters coming to the gym.”

This weekend’s bout at the First Direct Arena in Leeds will be Smith’s first outing since he won the WBA belt in September.

That fight took place in Klagenfurt, Austria.

The coronavirus pandemic has robbed Smith of the chance to box in front of his growing fan base, which includes several Sheffield Wednesday players, over the last two years.

“It’s going to be nice to actually have my supporters there,” Owls-mad Smith said.