Saturday night sees a bill featuring 11 bouts, three titles, and fighters from this country, Ireland, Bulgaria, Mexico, Argentina, Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of The Congo, Poland, Belgium and Estonia.

It's a GBM show that should attract attention across the boxing community.

And, as Adam Smith the promotional company's new Director of Broadcasting points out, the evening will not solely be about Shakiel Thompson's 10-round opportunity to win two middleweight belts.

"It's about the whole card" says Smith, who is particularly interested in seeing two unbeaten Irish bangers Kieran Molloy and Tiernan Bradley at the Magna Centre.

Asif is licking his lips at watching two debutants, Taz Nadeem a super-fit Rotherham CrossFit athlete, and 6ft 6ins Arlo Stephens who says he is "ready to wreak havoc on the heavyweight division" after sparring with Anthony Joshua and Frazer Clarke.

"It is a coming of age card" said Asif.

"We want to bring those big shows back, big fights where people have got everything to look forward to.

"The kind of card where people think: 'Wow, we have got this on one card."

Sheffield fight fans will be focusing mainly on three unbeaten boxers from the city.

Thompson, from Handsworth, has an 11+0 record and is being tipped to do great things at 160 pounds. He has recorded four stoppages in his last six outings.

Meanwhile, Red Johnson, a super middleweight, is looking for his sixth victory, at Magna.

Red Johnson goes for the chin. Pic Connor McMain via GBM Sports

The 27-year-old from Intake has been training at the Ingle gym for nine months.

He told The Star: "The Ingles camp on a whole has been great. I’m constantly learning and adapting. Precision with punches has always been a quality of mine but it’s improved greatly since being there."

He said Saturday's fight against Polish-born Tomasz Felsz is a: "Step up in rounds (six) and a step up in opponent which will hopefully bring out the best in me.

"I know he’s coming for a fight. I’m looking to dominate and entertain the fans."

Naphtali Nembhard Pic by Connor McMain

Johnson says he doesn't research his rivals with much scrutiny,

"I leave that to my team. They’re very experienced and I trust them so I’ll just listen and execute what they tell me to do."

Naphtali Nembhard, or the Yorkshire Yardie as he is known, wants his third straight success.

The 28-year-old, who lives in the Sharrow area close to his trainer Sean Thickett's Wolseley Road Boxing Club, says he faces a testing night against Mancunian Josh Cook.

"I have a skillful and experienced opponent with a tricky style" he says.

"I’m looking for a dominant performance where I can continue to learn and grow and hopefully showcase some other aspects to my game people haven’t seen."

Izzy Asif and Adam Smith Pic by Connor McMain

Naphtali's ambition is to: "Win an area title and push on from there.