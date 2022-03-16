Longley-based Blayne Armitage will compete for the Ramon Dekkers belt – named after one of the sport’s finest competitors – in Grantham on Friday.

Blayne previously competed in K1, a fighting format which blends elements of all martial arts.

Longley-based Blayne Armitage will compete for the Ramon Dekkers Belt in Grantham on Friday. Photo courtesy of Bresbet.

Since switching to MMA, he has six wins from his six professional fights.

The 23-year-old, who trains at the Powers Martial Arts Centre in Stannington, said: “We’re fighting for the Ramon Dekkers belt in memory of Ramon who sadly died a few years back.

“Ramon was a Dutch kickboxer, known as ‘The Diamond’, and was a much-respected and popular man in our sport.

“This is the first time the Ramon Dekkers Belt has been fought for and I’m immensely proud and privileged to be fighting for it.

"His family have worked with the promoters on the promotion and I’m sure it will be a great night.”

Blayne’s opponent is Leicester-based Chace Griffin, 25.

The pair will do battle at 57kg.

Dean Sugden is co-promoting the fight at Grantham’s Meres Leisure Centre and said: “The belt will be an active one, whoever wins it will be fighting to defend it and we’re pleased to announce that at every one of our upcoming events we will be looking to match the very best in the UK to contend for it.