Ben Cook crash: Belle Vue speedway star issues update after shocking crash against Sheffield at Owlerton
Worried fans saw Cook cartwheel over his handlebars on the second bend of heat 10 during Sheffield Tigers clash with Belle Vue last night, in a meeting broadcast live on television.
He was taken away by ambulance, with his brother, Zach, also a speedway rider, accompanying him to hospital.
Today he issued an update, telling fans that he was on the mend and hoping to be out of hospital soon.
He said: “A big thank you for all your comments and messages - they mean a lot.
“After a serious concussion/head knock all scan results have come back clear, which is a huge relief. I’m feeling a bit second hand today. I just need some time to recover but luckily I’ve escaped injury.I’m hoping to leave hospital later today.”
His social media pages carried a message last night thanking the Sheffield medics for their quick response.
