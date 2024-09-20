Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belle Vue star Ben Cook has issued an update on his condition after he was taken to hospital in Sheffield after a shocking crash at Owlerton last night.

Worried fans saw Cook cartwheel over his handlebars on the second bend of heat 10 during Sheffield Tigers clash with Belle Vue last night, in a meeting broadcast live on television.

He was taken away by ambulance, with his brother, Zach, also a speedway rider, accompanying him to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today he issued an update, telling fans that he was on the mend and hoping to be out of hospital soon.

He said: “A big thank you for all your comments and messages - they mean a lot.

“After a serious concussion/head knock all scan results have come back clear, which is a huge relief. I’m feeling a bit second hand today. I just need some time to recover but luckily I’ve escaped injury.I’m hoping to leave hospital later today.”

His social media pages carried a message last night thanking the Sheffield medics for their quick response.