That’s the view of point guard Rodney Glasgow Jr, who has quickly established himself as an important player for head coach Atiba Lyons despite missing pre-season, having replaced Lucien Christofis on the Sharks’ roster just prior to the start of the regular 2021/22 BBL campaign.

Sheffield were dumped out of the BBL Cup at the quarter-final stage on Friday after losing 68-100 against the much-fancied London Lions but have the chance to make it three wins from three in the league away to basement boys Cheshire Pheonix on Sunday (5.30pm tip-off).

The ‘Nix have lost all four of their BBL matches this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodney Glasgow Jr has quickly established himself as an important player for the Sheffield Sharks. Photo: Adam Bates

But former Newcastle Eagles star Glasgow said: “They are still a good team to me. They have lost close games, we have to be mindful of that.

"They are going to be desperate, they are going to come out there locked in and focused. We have to make sure we go out there and set the tone.”

Since arriving in Sheffield last month 29-year-old Glasgow has joined captain Mike Tuck and another experienced point guard, Aaron Anderson, in leading the Sharks’ dressing room.

Late arrivals are sometimes brought in merely to boost numbers and complement the talent already in the building, but Glasgow’s early contribution has been telling and was underlined by his match-winning bucket on the buzzer against Manchester Giants a fortnight ago.

"I think we have a very good team,” he said following their best start to a season since 2013/14.

"We are still forming right now but we have a great group of guys, a really good coaching staff, leadership and organisation.

"It’s just going to take time, that’s normal when you are building a new team. I think in the end we will be where we want to be.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield Hatters will have their chance to down the London Lions on Saturday in the semi-final of the WBBL Cup, which will be played at the All Saints Sports Centre (tip-off 2.30pm).