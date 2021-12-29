So it may come as a surprise that two of his star performers so far this term also happen to be the shortest on the team.

One of them is 5ft 10 in point guard Aaron Anderson, who is an entire foot shorter than fellow Shark Oscar Baldwin, while the other, Rodney Glasgow Jr, stands at 5ft 11 in.

Glasgow Jr, formerly of Newcastle Eagles, is also a guard and alongside 30-year-old Anderson has been the creative force behind Sheffield’s impressive start to the season, which sees them occupying second spot in the British Basketball League (BBL).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodney Glasgow Jr in action for the Sheffield Sharks. Photo: Adam Bates

“What I find with those kind of guards, they are tenacious,” Lyons said of the pair.

"They are not the biggest guys but they are physical.

"There's that focus to make it at this level. You have to have a lot of heart, character and toughness.

"It's a harder journey to make it here. I always know those type of guys need to bring a different type of intensity. They have a toughness which is infectious to the team."

New York-born Glasgow Jr collected his second Most Valuable Player award in as many matches last time out against Plymouth City Patriots.

Having joined the Sharks just prior to the commencement of the 2021/22 BBL Championship, Lyons admitted the 29-year-old’s contribution so far has taken even him by surprise.

"A little bit,” he said, “I knew he was talented and I thought he was a very, very strong player but you never quite know until you get them on your team and see them on a day-to-day basis.

"Those are the things that have impressed me; his play, the way he conducts himself. He's very mature, level-headed and is a strong leader.

"He's applied himself very well, he's been a great signing for us.”

Sheffield’s long-serving captain Mike Tuck has been equally as impressed with his latest teammate, who spent last season playing in Iceland’s top tier.

"When we were able to pick him up I was really surprised he was still available," Tuck said.

"I was super happy with that signing, he's a great guy off the court.