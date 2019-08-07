B Braun Sheffield Sharks sign towering centre Bennett Koch
B Braun Sheffield Sharks have completed the signing of 6ft10 centre Bennett Koch.
Coach Atiba Lyons believes he has landed a player who will prove a commanding presence.
“I am very excited to have Bennett join the Sharks,” Lyons said.
“He was exactly the type of player we were looking for this season.
“He's a true centre that can command the middle on both ends of the floor.”
Koch was born in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, into a family with rich basketball pedigree with he and his two brothers all enjoying success at Northern Iowa University.
He was named All-MVC Third Team in his senior year, capping off a successful college career where he led team scoring at 12.5 ppg, 6.1 rebounds and lead in blocked shots.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
His first professional season was the Dutch Windmills in the Holland Eredivise League.
He was able to be productive in a limited roll averaging 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, but the team would eventually end the season early due to financial issues.
“I am excited to play in Sheffield,” Koch said.
“They have a tradition of winning and after speaking to coach Lyons I think I can really help the Club in the upcoming season.”
Bennett will join his team mates in August when the Sharks squad report back for pre-season training.