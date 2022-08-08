B Braun Sheffield Sharks: Captain Mike Tuck announces his retirement

The 39-year-old Canadian/British dual national represented the club for 13 seasons from 2009-10, making his final and 500th appearance against Glasgow Rocks at Ponds Forge in April.

Fittingly, Tuck became the club’s leading point scorer last season, surpassing the previous record holder Todd Cauthorn and finishes with a league points tally of 4297.

The power forward made his debut for the Sharks on December 5, 2009 at Guildford, making a three point score with his first shot and with great symmetry, concluded his points tally with another three in his final game.

Tuck skippered the Sharks since September 21, 2012 and only missed 13 games throughout his BBL career.

Seven of those came when he was given the honour of leading England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Among his many achievements, the Toronto native won the BBL Cup in 2009-10 and 2010-11, the BBL Trophy in 2012-13 and famously, the BBL playoff final in 2015-16 when he was awarded the most valuable player award for his 20 point, 13 rebound, four assist display in a memorable win over Leicester Riders.

He was also fundamental in the Sharks teams that finished as Championship runners-up in 2009-10, 2013-14 and last season 2021-22.

Tuck scored 25 points or more on 13 occasions for the Sharks and recorded a career-high of 33 against Mersey Tigers.

As well as being the Sharks’ leading points scorer, Mike also leads the club in two point shots made (1561) and rebounding (2532).

He finishes with career averages of 11.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game from 26.1 minutes on court.

Besides his statistical excellence, Tuck is well known for his expert analysis on Sky Sports, regarding both the NBA and the BBL.

He is also a hugely popular figure throughout the league and with fans alike.

Although Mike is hanging up his boots on the court, he will stay with the Sharks as club marketing manager.