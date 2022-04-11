Having reunited with his former trainer Stefy Bull, who is now managing his career, the 30-year-old welterweight will do battle with Chad Ellis in an English title eliminator on May 5.

The fight will take place at at Bramall Lane, where Anthony’s younger brother, Antwoine Hackford, signed his first professional contract with Sheffield United last year.

"It’s a little bit close to home,” said Anthony, whose family hail from nearby Norfolk Park.

"Just thinking about it gives me goosebumps. It’s a chance for mine and my brother’s careers to cross paths.

"It’s an amazing feeling, two kids who come from nothing but have worked hard and dedicated ourselves to something."

Anthony has won 13 of his 14 professional fights and previously held the IBO continental and Central Area titles in his weight division.

Sheffield boxer Anthony Tomlinson at his Manor Boxing Academy base. Photo: Dean Atkins.

Meanwhile, Antwoine, 18, is the youngest player to have ever played for the Blades in the Premier League.

He was 16 and 288 days when he made his professional debut as a substitute against Crystal Palace in January 2021.

"My brother’s missed a lot of things growing up that most kids shouldn’t have,” added dad-of-three Anthony.

"He’s worked hard to get his rewards and give himself a better life in the future.

"I couldn’t be prouder as a big brother. He’s always going to be proud of me because I’m his big brother and one of his role models, I have experienced life a bit more.”

Antwoine, who suffered an ACL injury in the FA Youth Cup in December, is set to be ringside for his brother’s latest bout.

The pair’s mum, Geraldine, will also be watching on with pride.

"My mum’s always been supportive,” said Anthony, “she’s been at every one of my fights and has been there for Antwoine as well.

"I can remember her standing on cold, muddy fields when he first started playing football.

"Your mum is always proud of you but it (May 5) is going to be a moment she’s going to remember for the rest of her life.”

Antwoine’s injury was thought to have ended his season but Anthony said: “He’s back playing football, he’s done most of his recovery.