That’s the claim from Brook’s camp, who have turned up the heat on their opponent even further after a fiery fight week which has been dogged by denied accusations of racism and homophobia.

Under the terms of the fight contract, an upper weight limit of 10st 9lbs (149lbs) was inserted – two pounds over the welterweight limit – with a rehydration clause also believed to be in place restricting the amount of weight either man can gain after Friday’s official weigh-in.

Amir Khan and Kell Brook pose towards their supporters during the official weigh-in at Manchester Central Convention Complex on February 18, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The clause was considered to favour Khan, who has previously fought at a lower weight.

Welterweight Brook has also admitted to struggling to hit the 147lb limit previously.

But the Sheffield fighter weighed in half a pound under on the official scales on Friday.

Brook’s assistant coach, Amer ‘Killa’ Khan, insisted the rehydration clause would not be an problem for the Ingle Gym man.

He told The Star: “Khan thought the weight clause would be detrimental (to Brook). In fact, it’s turned round and bit him in the a**e.

"At the scales he looked the one who had struggled more.

"This is the most comfortable I have seen Kell make the weight. He’s happy, he’s fresh and firing on all cylinders ready to go. He’s in great spirits.

"Khan is probably the one who has struggled more. Kell’s been walking around at this weight for some time.”

Brook has been back in full-time training for seven months in the hope of finally landing his shot at bragging rights over Khan.

It was initially hoped the fight would take place in October 2021, before it was pushed back twice.

Khan this week claimed he was also walking around at close to fight weight, meaning he wouldn’t have to take extremes to make weight.

He has not been back in training as long as Brook, however, and admitted to piling on the pounds prior to linking up with his new trainer, Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre.

Despite widespread acceptance that both fighters are past their best, Saturday’s fight has generated huge interest.

"You can afford to lose to the elite, top-class fighters but you can’t afford to lose this,” Killa added.