Kell Brook’s trainer Dominic Ingle DOWNS glass of Sheffield fighter’s sweat before Amir Khan fight

This is the stomach-turning moment Kell Brook’s trainer Dominic Ingle downs a glass of his fighter’s sweat following a gruelling training run.

By Steve Jones
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:49 pm

Not for the squeamish, the video clip shows 35-year-old Brook, who fights Amir Khan in Manchester on Saturday, draining his drenched t-shirt into a pint glass before a seemingly thirsty Ingle takes a drink.

Read More

Read More
Kell Brook makes huge statement on his future ahead of Amir Khan fight

Impressively, he manages to keep it down and see the funny side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Jesus Christ,” declares Brook after the act.

Ingle tells his fighter: “That’s the sweat. On the 19th we’re going to get the blood and the tears, but that’s going to be from Khan.”

The video was taken during a training camp in Fuerteventura.

Brook has refused to rule out extending his 17-year professional boxing career beyond this weekend’s long-awaited grudge match.

Kell Brook pictured with his head trainer Dominic Ingle. Photo: Scott Merrylees.

He told The Star last month: "I’m feeling fantastic so who knows?

"I think I can go on and maybe should go on. I’m still sharp, I haven’t really had hard fights so I’m pretty fresh.”

SheffieldManchester