Kell Brook’s trainer Dominic Ingle DOWNS glass of Sheffield fighter’s sweat before Amir Khan fight
This is the stomach-turning moment Kell Brook’s trainer Dominic Ingle downs a glass of his fighter’s sweat following a gruelling training run.
Not for the squeamish, the video clip shows 35-year-old Brook, who fights Amir Khan in Manchester on Saturday, draining his drenched t-shirt into a pint glass before a seemingly thirsty Ingle takes a drink.
Impressively, he manages to keep it down and see the funny side.
"Jesus Christ,” declares Brook after the act.
Ingle tells his fighter: “That’s the sweat. On the 19th we’re going to get the blood and the tears, but that’s going to be from Khan.”
The video was taken during a training camp in Fuerteventura.
Brook has refused to rule out extending his 17-year professional boxing career beyond this weekend’s long-awaited grudge match.
He told The Star last month: "I’m feeling fantastic so who knows?
"I think I can go on and maybe should go on. I’m still sharp, I haven’t really had hard fights so I’m pretty fresh.”