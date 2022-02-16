Not for the squeamish, the video clip shows 35-year-old Brook, who fights Amir Khan in Manchester on Saturday, draining his drenched t-shirt into a pint glass before a seemingly thirsty Ingle takes a drink.

Impressively, he manages to keep it down and see the funny side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Jesus Christ,” declares Brook after the act.

Ingle tells his fighter: “That’s the sweat. On the 19th we’re going to get the blood and the tears, but that’s going to be from Khan.”

The video was taken during a training camp in Fuerteventura.

Brook has refused to rule out extending his 17-year professional boxing career beyond this weekend’s long-awaited grudge match.

Kell Brook pictured with his head trainer Dominic Ingle. Photo: Scott Merrylees.

He told The Star last month: "I’m feeling fantastic so who knows?