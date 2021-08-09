Baxter, one of United’s scorers in their epic FA Cup semi-final against Hull City at Wembley in 2014, came through the ranks at Everton, becoming the club’s youngest-ever senior player at the time when he made his debut at 16 years of age.

Whilst at United he was suspended after failing recreational drug tests and admitted he planned to take his own life during his darkest moments.

“Today I announce my retirement from football,” Baxter posted on Instagram.

“I write this today with lots of mixed emotions. But let me tell you about my rollercoaster career.

“From being a kid from council estate with dreams like everyone else. I set myself four goals / dreams at 13. I managed to tick three off by 20. Last one I never got to do.

From playing in Premier League, Europa League , Captaining country at youth level, scoring at Wembley in FA Cup semi-finals, to playing hundreds of league games, traveling the world playing football and still sit here feeling down and I underachieved.

Jose Baxter celebrates scoring for Sheffield United at Wembley

“But my own silly mistakes got in the way and three years out the game at 21 coming back with my body never being the same was always an uphill battle.

“I would like to thank every person who’s been a part of my journey. From my coaches at Everton (Tosh, Robbie, Neil , Ray, Stubbsy, Taff, Lloydy, Martin etc) as a kid to my first loan manager to every manager I had (Les Parry, Unsy, Paul Dickov, Paul Scholes, Nigel Adkins, Nigel Clough, David Moyes, Ryan Lowe) , every set of fans I played for ( Everton , Tranmere, Sheffield United, Oldham, Plymouth, Memphis901) and mostly my family and friends (Mum, Dad, Liv, Chairman, Unsy, Denise, Henry, my Nans, Peter & Col all lads from Peak performance) who stuck by me through the bad times as well as the good.