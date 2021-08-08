But at kick-off, well before Maxime Colin’s first-half header condemned them to defeat in Slavisa Jokanovic’s first game in charge, United fans gathered together for an emotional rendition of the Greasy Chip Butty song after returning to Bramall Lane for the first time in exactly 17 months.

In the time since, so much has changed. United have a new manager and are in a new division; familiar faces around the ground are no more.

But the noise generated inside Bramall Lane, even from well before kick-off, was as electric as ever and for the early stages of this game, their players responded to it.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late on, as United pushed for an equaliser, the noise grew again and although the result is a real disappointment, the overall success of seeing and hearing a full Bramall Lane again is hard to ignore in terms of the bigger picture.

Play the video above to hear the Kop in full voice again.