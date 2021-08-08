Listen to Sheffield United's supporters belt out the Greasy Chip Butty song on emotional return to Bramall Lane after 17 months away
It wasn’t the result they or anyone of a Sheffield United persuasion would have wanted.
But at kick-off, well before Maxime Colin’s first-half header condemned them to defeat in Slavisa Jokanovic’s first game in charge, United fans gathered together for an emotional rendition of the Greasy Chip Butty song after returning to Bramall Lane for the first time in exactly 17 months.
In the time since, so much has changed. United have a new manager and are in a new division; familiar faces around the ground are no more.
But the noise generated inside Bramall Lane, even from well before kick-off, was as electric as ever and for the early stages of this game, their players responded to it.
Late on, as United pushed for an equaliser, the noise grew again and although the result is a real disappointment, the overall success of seeing and hearing a full Bramall Lane again is hard to ignore in terms of the bigger picture.
Play the video above to hear the Kop in full voice again.