The January transfer window has seen some interesting business at Sheffield United over the last 15 or so years – both good and bad.

As we move into the final day of the window, we looked back and picked 11 January signings from years gone by – and ranked them as Hits and Misses.

One of them has been thrown into the biggest news story for the Blades as the clock ticks closer to that 11pm deadline and there’s a chance that, Sander Berge may well have gone by the time the day is out.

Fulham, Newcastle United and Napoli are all understood to be interested in signing the Norwegian, with United – currently under a tranfer embargo – desperate for the cash.

Even so, Paul Heckingbottom would prefer Berge to stay put as the Blades continue their push for promotion and he told The Star earlier this week: “Sander wants to stay, he’s fine. The club could be discussing a fee for him and he might want to stay. We’re under an embargo and one way to get out of that is to sell. I don’t want that.”

If he does leave that could open up a place for a new contender for our round-up in future, with Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest a target to replace Berge.

There are some good signings on our rundown and some... not so great?

Do you agree? If not, who would you have picked? It’s not an exhaustive list so let us know your most memorable January signings in the comments below or on Twitter.

1 . Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield Utd welcomes Sander Berge as he signs for Sheffield United at the Steelphalt Academy, Sheffield. Picture date: 30th January 2020. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis/Sportimage Chris Wilder welcomes Sander Berge to Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

2 . John Brayford - HIT The loan edition rather than the permanent signing, Brayford was a revelation after joining Nigel Clough's side and helped them reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, scoring in the quarter-final win over Charlton. His time at Bramall Lane was blighted by a bad injury but he was an inspired loan signing Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3 . Ricky Holmes - MISS A long-term target of Chris Wilder, the Blades boss finally got his man in January 2018 - but one league start for the Blades in his entire Bramall Lane career rather tells the story. Holmes was unlucky with injuries - he revealed his plans to retire earlier this year before enjoying a second wind at Northampton Town - but he played just 141 minutes of senior football in a United shirt, which puts him squarely in the 'miss' category Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

4 . Sander Berge - HIT Became United's record signing when he arrived in January 2020. Took some time to adapt to English football but gradually began to show his class and has been an important figure in the push for promotion this season. Have we seen the last of him in a Blades shirt, though? Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales