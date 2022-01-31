Hits and misses - Sheffield United's best and worst January transfer window signings

2. Ricky Holmes - MISS

A long-term target of Chris Wilder, the Blades boss finally got his man in January 2018 - but one league start for the Blades in his entire Bramall Lane career rather tells the story. Holmes was unlucky with injuries - he revealed his plans to retire earlier this year before enjoying a second wind at Northampton Town - but he played just 141 minutes of senior football in a United shirt, which puts him squarely in the 'miss' category

Photo: Simon Bellis