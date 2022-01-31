Chris Wilder welcomes Sander Berge to Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Hits and misses - Sheffield United's best and worst January transfer window signings

The January transfer window has seen some interesting business at Sheffield United over the last 15 or so years – both good and bad.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 31st January 2022, 2:46 pm

And with the latest window getting ready to close this evening at 11pm, we looked back and picked 11 January signings from years gone by – and ranked them as Hits and Misses.

Do you agree? If not, who would you have picked? It’s not an exhaustive list so let us know your most memorable January signings in the comments below or on Twitter.

1. John Brayford - HIT

The loan edition rather than the permanent signing, Brayford was a revelation after joining Nigel Clough's side and helped them reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, scoring in the quarter-final win over Charlton. His time at Bramall Lane was blighted by a bad injury but he was an inspired loan signing

2. Ricky Holmes - MISS

A long-term target of Chris Wilder, the Blades boss finally got his man in January 2018 - but one league start for the Blades in his entire Bramall Lane career rather tells the story. Holmes was unlucky with injuries - he revealed his plans to retire earlier this year before enjoying a second wind at Northampton Town - but he played just 141 minutes of senior football in a United shirt, which puts him squarely in the 'miss' category

3. Sander Berge - HIT

Became United's record signing when he arrived in January 2020. Took some time to adapt to English football but gradually began to show his class. His injury will be keenly felt by the Blades for the next few months

4. Panos Retsos - MISS

Another player signed last January, Retsos arrived with some pedigree after Bayer Leverkusen paid £16m for him as a teenager - but his only appearance for United came as an extra-time substitute in the FA Cup, away at Reading, and his contract wasn't extended to allow him to feature when the Premier League restarted following the Covid lockdown

