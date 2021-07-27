McCall was appointed at Bloomfield Road last week, after the club won promotion to the Championship last season, filling a role vacated by Colin Calderwood after he was unveiled in a similar job at Northampton Town.

McCall ended his illustrious playing career at Bramall Lane, playing almost 100 times for the Blades before moving into coaching under Neil Warnock.

And he will be reunited with United next season after joining up with Critchley on the coast. United host Blackpool on October 30 in South Yorkshire, before travelling to Bloomfield Road on Wednesday, March 16.

“When I spoke to different people, so many people spoke well of him as a person,” Critchley said.

“It’s important we bring the right characters to the club, both with the playing staff and the backroom staff. Having met Stuart and spoken to him, it was quite clear he would be a great fit for us.

“He will complement the staff we already have here. He played over 700 games, he played at international level too and his coaching career speaks for itself. He’s been assistant to Gordan Strachan as well.

“He will be invaluable for me with his experience but also for the players, so that’s a great signing for us as well. I’m delighted he’s decided to join us.”

Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock talks with his assistant Stuart McCall (Ian Walton/Getty Images)