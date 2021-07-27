The Blades have made it clear that they will not be bullied into selling one of their prized assets on the cheap this summer, even following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

United’s hierarchy want £40m for a goalkeeper who won the club’s player of the year award last season, and was part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s European Championship.

A £30m compromise fee has been mentioned in some quarters. And even at that price, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell would not be a fan.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I can’t see Arsenal paying £30 million for a backup goalkeeper,” Campbell told the Highbury Squad Podcast.

"Not in a month of Sundays. No chance. You can pay £30 million for a goalkeeper. But £30 million is a bit too heavy. I don’t think we are going for Ramsdale. I don’t honestly think that.

"What makes me say this is that there are better keepers out there that are cheaper. I don’t think it’s real. I don’t think Arsenal will spend £30 million on him. Listen, I might be wrong."

Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United (Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

As The Star reported yesterday, Ramsdale’s former Bournemouth teammate Asmir Begovic backed the youngster to become “one of the best, especially in the country”.

"What he's done over the last couple of years shows everyone the quality he has,” Begovic added.

“With his age, where he's at, the potential is there to become an even better goalkeeper."

Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United (Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images)