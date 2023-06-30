As Sheffield United prepare to strengthen their squad for a return to the Premier League it’s worth remembering that some signings just don’t work.

Some will go on to have great careers at Bramall Lane, some will do fairly well and pass on without mich fanfare.

The Blades have had some real cult heroes over the years pull on the famous red and white shirt – but they’ve also had a fair few forgettable signings, too. The type of signing that ends up being a pub quiz answer. The type of player that you see a picture of in a United kit and you wonder, “when did that happen?”

From treble winners at Celtic to loan men from Fiorentina, we took a trip down memory lane to pull out 18 players you may have forgotten ever graced Bramall Lane. How many can you remember?

1 . Dean Sturridge 4. Dean Sturridge new United signing Dean Sturridge is welcomed to United by Neil Warnock

2 . Jean Calve The French right-back played 18 times on loan for the Blades, scoring once – and what a goal it was, an outrageous long-range effort against Preston on his debut for the Blades

3 . Leon Britton Perhaps the most unsuitable player ever to play under Kevin Blackwell's management, 5ft 5in Britton made just 26 appearances for the Blades before realising the mistake he had made and returning to Swansea, where he is seen as a legend

4 . Arturo Lupoli Another player to score on his debut – against Wednesday, no less – former Arsenal man Lupoli couldn't help United get promoted and returned to Italy, beginning a tour of random clubs until he retired