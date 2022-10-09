The Tru Plant Tigers set up the tie with the men from Manchester by completing a 108-72 Semi-Final aggregate win over Wolverhampton.It is a first ever top-flight Grand Final for the South Yorkshire side - and it couldn’t be a more intriguing head-to-head.

Since stepping up to the Premiership last year, supporters have been treated to some spectacular action in the War of the Roses clashes.

And over the course of their four league meetings this term, just two points separate them on aggregate.

Tru Plant Tigers boss Simon Stead is anticipating a classic Grand Final and while he has acknowledged the strength of their opponents, he also insists confidence and belief has never been higher in his own camp.

“We know that Belle Vue will be serious customers and very difficult to beat,” he said.

“We know that we need to continue riding at our very best, possibly even step it up another level because they’re going to be just as up for it as we are.

Jack Holder will be riding in his first grand final

“We can head into this Grand Final proud and full of confidence though because every single one of those boys has been riding their socks off and doing their bit for the team.

“Things haven’t gone to plan at Belle Vue when we’ve been there in the league this season - but what’s happened before counts for nothing.

“We know the job in hand, we know how dominant they are around their own place - but nobody is unbeatable.

“I believe we are riding much better as a team than the last time we went to Manchester, I don’t actually think we could’ve been riding any worse than we were at that point.

“So I think we can go into the first leg and give Belle Vue the respect they deserve but also have the belief that we can go and do a job.

“Every rider has had good races around there and our boys have all had good meetings there too.

“Just recently, Connor Mountain had a fabulous British Final there as did Kyle (Howarth) as did Adam (Ellis).

“We’re all fired up for this Final, we’re all desperate to give the Sheffield supporters plenty to cheer about and Belle Vue shouldn’t take us lightly because we’re ready to fight and our lads will give it everything they’ve got.”

Both teams are at full strength with the Aces including World number Robert Lambert following his controversial arrival last week.

Jack Holder, Tigers number one and world number 12, will be riding in his first Premiership Grand Final.

He said: “We’re all fired up.

“We’re really looking forward to the Final.

“I’ve never been in a Play-Off Final in England before.

“So it’s going to be pretty cool but anything can happen in the play-offs.”

Tickets for Thursday’s (October 13, 7.30) second leg at Owlerton are now on sale via: http://www.sheffield-speedway.com/ticketoffice

BELLE VUE: Brady Kurtz, Tom Brennan, Matej Zagar, Charles Wright, Robert Lambert, Norick Blodorn, Jye Etheridge.