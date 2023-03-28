Tigers battled their way to a 47-43 victory, taking the aggregate point with a 95-85 scoreline.Jack Holder and Kyle Howarth got the night off to a dream start with a 5-1 over British Champion Dan Bewley, the hosts drawing level in Heat Three with a maximum of their own.Back-to-back 4-2s from Tobiasz Musielak and Dan Gilkes followed by Holder and Howarth saw the visitors restore their four point advantage however.With the scores at 43-41 a last heat decider followed though - and a stunning ride from Musielak saw him go from third to first to lead a 4-2 with Holder and the Champions were defeated in their opening home fixture of the season.Sheffield team boss Simon Stead: “We’re obviously delighted with how we’ve started the season - two really good results against a very good Belle Vue team.“I’m proud of how the lads have applied themselves - it’s early doors and we can’t get carried away, but it’s a really positive start.”Jack Holder top scored for the Tru Plant Tigers, winning his first two rides.Tobiasz Musielak hit double figures for a second straight meeting while reserve Lewis Kerr picked up two race wins on his way to eight points just as he did at Owlerton last Thursday.David Bellego also produced another solid showing while Rising Star Dan Gilkes scored in each of his three outings.Kyle Howarth linked up with Holder for an opening race 5-1 and while Adam Ellis endured a tough night at the office, his points were crucial in helping the Tigers get the victory.Sheffield head to King’s Lynn on Thursday (March 30, 7.30) for the first leg of their Knockout Cup tie.Belle Vue 43: Brady Kurtz 11, Jaimon Lidsey 9, Norick Blodorn 7, Tom Brennan 7, Charles Wright 5+1, Dan Bewley 4+1, Jake Mulford 0.Sheffield 47: Jack Holder 11, Tobiasz Musielak 10+1, David Bellego 8, Lewis Kerr 8, Kyle Howarth 4+2, Dan Gilkes 4+1, Adam Ellis 2+1.Sheffield win aggregate bonus point 95-85.