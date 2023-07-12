Sheffield Tigers will be missing Lewis Kerr when they travel to Peterborough on Thursday (July 13, 7.30).

The Tru Plant Tigers created a five point gap between themselves and fifth placed Ipswich as they collected all the points on offer against the Ipswich Witches at Owlerton on Monday, in the race for the play off places – but Kerr was injured in a fall in the first heat.

The club’s number two rider was ruled out of the rest of Monday’s meeting and it was later revealed he had suffered a broken collarbone in that home victory.

It means rider replacement will be in operation against the Panthers, with Josh Pickering, Kyle Howarth and Dan Gilkes eligible to cover his outings at Peterborough.

Sheffield Tigers will be without Lewis Kerr against Peterborough. Picture: Charlotte Flanigan Photography

Tigers win on Monday felt like a significant result for Sheffield as they made it three Sports Insure Premiership wins on the spin.

The first of those came against Peterborough on July 3, where a rain-hit, 10 heat fixture saw the Tigers build up a 14-point lead over the Panthers.

And should they inflict what would be a fifth home defeat of the season for their opponents on Thursday, the Tigers would jump up to second in the standings.

But despite only winning one of their 13 league fixtures, Sheffield team boss Simon Stead insists his side will not be resting on their laurels against a Peterborough side he feels have underperformed this term. Peterborough were the league champions just two years ago.

“Monday was a really important result for us against Ipswich and it means we’ve hit a good run of form again," Stead said.

“What we can’t do is take anything for granted though because Peterborough have still got quality in that team and they could turn it on at any point.

“We’re riding well as a team though so let’s just hope we can continue doing what we have been doing of late.”

PETERBOROUGH: Niels-Kristian Iversen, Richie Worrall, Benjamin Basso, Ben Cook, Vadim Tarasenko, Hans Andersen, Jordan Jenkins.