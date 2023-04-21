News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
10 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
11 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

Sheffield Tigers Speedway: Simon Stead disappointed but proud after last gasp defeat at Ipswich

Boss Simon Stead was left disappointed but proud after Sheffield lost to Ipswich in a last heat decider

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:57 BST

The Tru Plant Tigers lost after a 5-1 last heat decider on Thursday as Ipswich snatched a 47-43 win. Stead felt it was an opportunity that got away - but believes it puts Tigers in with a good chance of claiming the aggregate Premiership point when the two sides meet again on May 18.“Obviously it’s disappointing to lose our first match of the season but I think we can be proud of the performance,” Stead said.“Track conditions weren’t easy, and we did have a couple of riders struggling - but that wasn’t through a lack of effort.“I actually think the final result probably flatters Ipswich a little bit; it was a really, really tough ride by Jason (Doyle) in Heat 15 with Scotty (Nicholls) coming down as a result of that.“So yes, disappointed to fall a little bit short but what this result does do is sets up a really tasty tie when they come to Owlerton next month.”Stead was grateful for the efforts of guest Scott Nicholls, guesting for Tobiasz Musielak, and thought the reserves could take plenty of positives.“We’ve got to say a big thank you to Scott,” Stead said.“He stepped in and did a great job, we knew that’s what he was capable of and that’s why we booked him.“He was a big part of the reason we were in the position we were in and he was desperately disappointed with that Heat 15 and for me, he deserved those extra couple of points but he had a very good night nevertheless.“From the majority of the team we saw glimpses of them getting back to the level we know they will be on.“I thought Lewi (Kerr) was superb once again at reserve and it was great to see Dan (Gilkes) get a win in Heat Eight as well; I was really proud of him for that, and he deserved his place in Heat 14.”The Tru Plant Tigers head to King’s Lynn on Monday (April 24, 7.30) for the second leg of their Knockout Cup Quarter-Final. Racing returns to Owlerton next Thursday (April 27, 7.30) as Simon Stead’s men host Peterborough in the Premiership.

IPSWICH 47: Jason Doyle 13+1, Emil Sayfutdinov 11+2, Danny King 9+1, Danyon Hume 8+1, Keynan Rew 4, Joe Thompson 2, Erik Riss R/R.SHEFFIELD 43: Scott Nicholls 11, Lewis Kerr 10+3, Adam Ellis 7, Kyle Howarth 6+1, Jack Holder 4+2, Dan Gilkes 4, David Bellego 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Simon Stead was left disappointed by proud after Sheffield lost to IpswichSimon Stead was left disappointed by proud after Sheffield lost to Ipswich
Simon Stead was left disappointed by proud after Sheffield lost to Ipswich
Related topics:Simon SteadSheffieldIpswich