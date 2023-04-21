The Tru Plant Tigers lost after a 5-1 last heat decider on Thursday as Ipswich snatched a 47-43 win. Stead felt it was an opportunity that got away - but believes it puts Tigers in with a good chance of claiming the aggregate Premiership point when the two sides meet again on May 18.“Obviously it’s disappointing to lose our first match of the season but I think we can be proud of the performance,” Stead said.“Track conditions weren’t easy, and we did have a couple of riders struggling - but that wasn’t through a lack of effort.“I actually think the final result probably flatters Ipswich a little bit; it was a really, really tough ride by Jason (Doyle) in Heat 15 with Scotty (Nicholls) coming down as a result of that.“So yes, disappointed to fall a little bit short but what this result does do is sets up a really tasty tie when they come to Owlerton next month.”Stead was grateful for the efforts of guest Scott Nicholls, guesting for Tobiasz Musielak, and thought the reserves could take plenty of positives.“We’ve got to say a big thank you to Scott,” Stead said.“He stepped in and did a great job, we knew that’s what he was capable of and that’s why we booked him.“He was a big part of the reason we were in the position we were in and he was desperately disappointed with that Heat 15 and for me, he deserved those extra couple of points but he had a very good night nevertheless.“From the majority of the team we saw glimpses of them getting back to the level we know they will be on.“I thought Lewi (Kerr) was superb once again at reserve and it was great to see Dan (Gilkes) get a win in Heat Eight as well; I was really proud of him for that, and he deserved his place in Heat 14.”The Tru Plant Tigers head to King’s Lynn on Monday (April 24, 7.30) for the second leg of their Knockout Cup Quarter-Final. Racing returns to Owlerton next Thursday (April 27, 7.30) as Simon Stead’s men host Peterborough in the Premiership.