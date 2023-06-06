Medals galore for Sheffield athletes at the Northern Counties Athletics Championships.

Sheffield athletes won a great share of the medals at the Senior & Under 20 Northern Championships at Sport City in Manchester last weekend.

It turned out to be ‘Field’ days for City athletes. William Lane, Amy Scott both U20 & Senior Adam Hague all won Gold in the Pole Vault with Nicolas Cole gaining the Silver Medal in the Senior (all Coached by Trevor Fox).

Senior Kaya Walker & U20 Callie Coates (both Coached by Lee Walker) won their respective High Jump competitions & Veteran James Taylor (Self-Coached) won the Senior Discus Throw.

Silver medals went to Seniors Jack Ward (Coach Greg Beard) in the Shot Put & Adrian Sum in the Triple Jump whilst Bronze Medals were won by Caitlin Rimmer (Coach Greg Beard) in the Senior Shot Put and Tilly Mycroft (Coach Joe McColgan) in the U20 Long Jump.

Pride of place in the track events must go to Ella Blakey (Coach John Henson) who repeated her 200m/400m double Gold at the Northern Indoors in February by doing the same in these Outdoor Championships and in times close to her best in both events.

Corey Nealon-Richards (Coach Lewis Samuel) was Gold Medallist in the U20 100metres. David Chapman (Coach Charlene Thomas) won the Senior 200metres closely followed by Lee Thompson (Coach John Henson) in second place for the Silver Medal. Lee had earlier won Gold in his specialist event the 400metres with Joe Lane (Coach John Henson) winning the Bronze Medal.

Isaac Marsh (Coach John Henson) was Silver Medallist in the U20 200metres. U20 Eniola Ajagbe (Coach Owen McNally) and Henry Curtis (Coach Lewis Samuel) two sprint hurdlers won Silver Medals in their events whilst Cosmo Johnson (Coach Lewis Samuel) was also Silver Medallist in the U20 400m Hurdles.

Also winning Silver was Tamsin McGraw (Coach Martin Cook) in the Senior 800metres and Che Wigfield-Turner in the Senior Women’s 5000metres.

At the Dromia Sprints Meeting in Greece last Saturday City of Sheffield’s Joe Ferguson (Coach Lewis Samuel), the World Championships 200metres semi-finalist in 2022, began his 2023 campaign by winning the 200metres against International competition in 20.85secs.

Joe is aiming to qualify in the 200metres for this year’s World Championships taking place in Budapest in August as is Sheffield’s Olympian Lee Thompson for the 4x400m Relay Team.

Lee is competing in the 400metres at an International Meeting in Geneva this Saturday 10th June and on the following day 11th June is included in the UK 4x400metres relay squad for a race in Annecy, France.

On June 11, the City of Sheffield & Dearne A C Male & Female Teams contest the first round of the National Athletics League Premier Division fixture at Sport City, Manchester hosted by Sale Harriers.