Isaac Adongo has gone viral on social media after mocking Harry Maguire as part of a speech addressing Ghana’s national assembly.

The Ghanian politician, 50, likened his political rival to Harry Maguire in an unexpected rant, after praising the country’s victory over South Korea in a recent World Cup match in Qatar.

He accused the nation’s vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia of being an “economic Maguire”, while claiming that Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has a habit of scoring own goals.

Isaac Adongo (parliament.gh)

The bizarre clip comes after Maguire was chosen by Gareth Southgate for England’s World Cup squad, despite having had a “difficult season” with Manchester United.

The football player, 29, who started his career at Sheffield United, is believed to have cost Man Utd £80m. His lavish wedding to Fern Hawkins earlier this year is estimated to have cost £500,000 and the couple share two children.

Over 1.5 million people have watched Isaac Adongo’s speech mocking the sport star and many have commented laughing emojis on Twitter.

Adongo said: “If you are a fan of football, and I am happy to see you the other day, jubilating when Ghana won. But there is a player like you in the United Kingdom in England called Maguire that is playing for Manchester United.

“Harry Maguire. He is a defender. He was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere like he was the best defender in the world.

“Manchester United went and bought him. He became the biggest threat at the centre of Manchester United’s defence, tackling his own players and giving assists to opponents.

“’Even when the opponents failed to score, Maguire would score for them.”

The assembly erupted into laughter as he continued, saying: “Mr Speaker, you will remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire.

“The same economic Maguire was giving lectures at university on how to restore the value of the city.

“Mr Speaker, when we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the centre of our defence, He became the risk of own goal.”

Isaac Adongo went on to accuse his political rival of “destroying” Ghana’s economy.

Reacting to the speech, one person tweeted: “The fact that he explained the whole situation in football terms lol makes more sense even if one doesn’t really get the situation that side makes it easier to grasp, he is goated😂😂”

Another said: “I love the economic explanation in football terms. It’s so clear! Hilarious!”

A third joked: “Maguire must have spoilt his betting ticket a couple of times for him to say this 😂”