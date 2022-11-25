Harry Maguire is part of England’s 26-man World Cup squad, headed by Gareth Southgate.

The Sheffield-born footballer, 29, assisted teammate Bukayo Saka’s goal on Monday when the Three Lions beat Iran 6-2.

The current Manchester United defender got married to Fern Hawkins earlier this year, having met whilst he was playing for Sheffield United.

Fern was in the stands of England’s opening game in Qatar with the couple’s two young daughters.

So, who is Fern Hawkins and how long has she been dating Harry Maguire?

England’s defender Harry Maguire kisses his girlfriend Fern Hawkins after the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Panama at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24, 2018. (Credit JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Fern Hawkins?

Fern Hawkins, 28, was born on 23 July, in Sheffield - making her a year younger than Maguire.

She graduated in 2017 with a First Class Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Physiotherapy.

Fern was spotted, alongside the wives of Maguire’s teammates, at multiple games throughout the EURO 2020 tournament.

How long has Harry Maguire been dating Fern Hawkins?

Harry and Fern announced their relationship on 19 June 2011. That same year, Harry graduated from the youth system at Sheffield United to the first team.

On 17 February 2018, Maguire popped the question to Fern whilst holidaying in Paris, France.

On 3 April 2019, Maguire revealed to his Instagram followers that Fern had given birth to their first child, a daughter named Lillie Saint. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Piper Rose, in May 2020.

Harry and Fern got married on 25 June this year, at a private ceremony at Chateau de Varennes in South Burgundy, France.

The couple’s daughters were flower girls, whilst Harry’s sister Daisy took on the role of maid of honour. Megan Davison, the wife of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, was a bridesmaid.