'You want it more' - Cardiff Devil turned Sheffield Steeler ready for action

Now times have changed and on Saturday night, he will be trying to prise two points from his old employers, for his new Sheffield ones.

The new Steelers' winger played 41 games for the Welsh, last season.

While Devils finished behind second-place Sheffield in the league, McNally did end up an EIHL Playoff Champion with Cardiff.

"We had a good year last year and won a championship, I will always have that memory," McNally told The Star.

"But I feel I always compete harder against my friends or people that I know or have been close to me. You want it more.

"Cardiff are going to have a good team, they always do. But I don't care who is on any other team I just focus on what we can do and do our best."

Brandon McNally after scoring against Sheffield Steelers for Cardiff Devils in March

McNally's uncompromising style is unlikely to endear himself to Devils' fans, going forward.

"I don't really care what people think only...what my team mates think," he said.

"I want to show I am here to help the team win, bring what I can bring, and show my best every day."

Some felt McNally, 30, would return to Wales for a second EIHL season.

So would he have gone back if they'd wanted him at the end of last season?

"There were multiple things going on. I was really focusing on World Championships with Italy - and I was hoping for a better opportunity to play somewhere else, so I kind of waited a little bit longer.

"We were going back and forth, they didn't say 'No' to me; it was both of us in a waiting game.

"Ultimately they ended up filling their team and nothing really worked for me, in Italy, so I jumped on the opportunity with Sheffield."

Now he wants to win trophies in what should be a highly competitive Elite division.

"Every team is a good team, there are no teams that you can take lightly, especially with the rigorous schedule.

"Every game is so important, whether you are playing the first place team or the last."

McNally will not complain if he is a bottom-six forward for Saturday's opening night clash.

"Things change during the year, I know I have got to earn my spot and work my way up.

"I know I need to play physical and stick up for my team mates when I have to.

"I think you gain a lot of respect from the guys you play with in that they know they have someone who have their back."

McNally was an admirer of last year's Sheffield team, despite the fact Steelers ended up trophyless.

"They came in second and you don't get a trophy for that but they did have a good team.

"I remember one game Sheffield came to Cardiff they just steamrolled us (6-2; March 2022.)

"I think I scored in that so felt a little better about myself.