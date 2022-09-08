Why Sheffield Steelers star believes Belfast Giants could provide inspiration this season

The Steelers' defenceman hopes his team finds the same level of chemistry as Belfast did last year, driving the Northern Irish to first place with an eventual seven-point cushion over Sheffield.

That blending of skills is currently a work in process for Steelers, who have lost two out of their last three exhibition matches.

Their coach Aaron Fox has been working on improving team-understanding this week, behind closed doors.

Sheffield host Cardiff Devils on Saturday and while Jones is unwilling to speculate on whether the Welsh - who finished seven points and one place behind Sheffield last term - will be a better unit now.

He said consistency, generally, was "all about the guys in the locker room and how they gel together.

"Last year, Belfast were good on paper but I don't think they were necessarily the best; but everyone gelled together."

He added that Cardiff was "definitely a good team and a good contender" along with the likes of Belfast, Nottingham Panthers, and Glasgow Clan."

Jones said the new look Sheffield team was learning each other's "tendencies and attributes"

and that they would take the positives out of pre-season and move forward.

"We are all professionals and all came into camp in good shape, we're knocking the rust off, the chemistry is getting there."

He hopes the team will have benefited from an extra week of training, compared to last year.

Jones thinks the Sheffield team is as fast as last year but has some added physicality.

Canadian defenceman Matt Petgrave is one player who fits the bill on both accounts.

"He obviously skates really well, is a big guy, and has some moves as well," said Jones.

"He is a very good player right now through the close season and when we get things going more and accustomed to each other he will be even more dangerous."

Jones will be up against his Great Britain team-mate Ben Bowns, the Swinton-born goaltender.

"He is a great goalie, he got GB to the World Championships and has played phenomenally for years.

"He's been Cardiff's go-to guy for years, an amazing goalie who has done much for the game in this country in growing it."

Jones also applauded Bowns for his achievements in playing the last couple of seasons in Austria and Slovakia.

*Devils completed their pre-season programme with their fourth win out of six following a weekend mastery of over Nottingham.