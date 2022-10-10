The three elements Danny Kristo is looking to bring to Sheffield Steelers

His coach Aaron Fox has said he is looking to the American forward for calmness and creativity, something that has eluded the side at times, earlier in the season.

While Kristo added another 'c' into the mix - that of confidence, which is so essential to any athlete wanting to hit his highest form.

If all three come together - and that looks likely - Kristo could arguably end up being the best import skater on Sheffield's books this term.

The forward certainly won't forget his first few days in the UK - he has made an impact on the ice and his favourite football team Arsenal went top of the Premier League!

Having arrived in the country last Wednesday, Kristo played on Thursday against Guildford Flames, scored two assists at Manchester Storm on Saturday, and another at Dundee Stars on Sunday.

He was +1 and +3 in the weekend games, in the plus-minus statistics.

Danny Kristo (second right) enjoying the limelight at Dundee. Pic: Derek Black

"I want to help the team in any way I can with my experience and stuff like that," said the 32-year-old American.

Speaking before the weekend he described his "wild" first day moving to England and making his debut against Guildford.

"Once I get comfortable and get my confidence going I think I always have some calmness on the ice and create plays and open up space for guys."

Kristo arrived here after going out of favour at HK Dukla Michalovce in the Slovak Extraliga.

Steelers celebrate shut out at Dundee Pic Derek Black

"I thought I had a really good pre-season, the team was 3 and 0, I had six or seven goals in eight games, and then we lost a couple of games so they decided to make a change and this opportunity came up right away. I am excited to be here" he said.

Kristo wanted to go to a strong team and was a good fit, he said.

Being in an English-speaking dressing room had made his life easier, too.

Tomas Pitule should be back from injury soon. Pic: Scott Wiggins

The player has certainly bounced around different leagues and countries in recent years.

After leaving SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, in Switzerland, in 2020, he played 2020-21 at Chinese team Kunlun Red Star in the KHL and Augsburger Panthers in Germany.

Last season he was at Rytíri Kladno of the Czech Extraliga, which was also home to Daniel Ciampini and Tomas Pitule, and Västerviks IK in Sweden.