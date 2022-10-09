Sheffield Steelers five-star show on the road makes it two weekend wins

Sheffield's 5-0 shutout league win on Sunday followed a Challenge Cup overtime 5-4 victory at Manchester Storm.

The South Yorkshire side is heading in the right direction, although their casualty list was lengthened by an injury to Tomáš Pitule.

Scotland is becoming a happy hunting ground for Steelers and it was no different on Sunday.

Aaron Fox's men followed September wins at Stars and Glasgow Clan with another convincing victory at Dundee Ice Arena.

The team had got off the bus showing no signs of fatigue, Scott Allen scoring four minutes in.

Matt Greenfield was sharp too, his glove preventing Dundee from replying on a power play after Sam Jones went for interference.

Sheffield penalty killers did their job again to ensure a first-period clean sheet, despite the fact they were outshot 10-5.

Scott Allen earns the applause of team mates after scoring in Dundee Pic Derek Black

Steelers started the middle frame as well as they did the opener, with Czech centreman Pitule beating goalie Anton Svensson at 21:23, following creative work from Matt Petgrave.

Stars tried to salvage something, pounding shots that required Petgrave and Davey Phillips to block.

Sheffield eased into a 3-0 advantage though when Martin Látal was in the right place to finish off work from Robert Dowd and Adam Raška.

Halfway through the game, Sheffield could have been tempted to sit on their lead.

Instead, they pressed forward again, Brandon McNally make it 4-0.

Fox's satisfaction was curtailed at 38.53 when Pitule had to be helped to the changing room, an incident which left to a scrap between Sebastien Piche and Fabrizio Ricci.

Sheffield didn't relent, going nap with a bright start to the third session, Latal claiming his second of the night.

It was all too much for the Scots, who had little to offer for the rest of the night.

*Before Saturday's game at Manchester Fox had expressed disappointment at his team's recent power play but Látal scored at the first attempt in the tightly-contested Cup clash.

Latal's lead lasted a mere 53 seconds, when Jesper Ohrvall equalised. But Dowd popped up on another PP to to pot a rebound.

That was followed by an even-handed goal from Daniel Ciampini for 3-1 at 26:02.

They couldn't shrug Storm off though and former Sheffield Scimitar Finlay Ulrick reduced the away team's advantage.

Piche was next on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Petgrave hasn't endeared himself with EIHL officials and he was handed a game misconduct for spearing.

A slimmed-down Anthony DeLuca, playing his debut game against his former Sheffield team, cashed in on the five-on-three PP for Storm and then went one better by equalising at 49:45.

Bad boy DeLuca had taken the match into overtime.