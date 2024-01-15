The half term report makes excellent reading for the Steelers class of 2023-24.

After 27 of 54 games, Sheffield are not just top of the class, they are a mind-boggling 14 points clear.

Frankly, at this stage, it seems almost nonsensical that Belfast Giants, Guildford Flames, or Cardiff Devils, who are next in the EIHL pecking order, have much hope of catching them.

Devils will return from their exploits in the IIHF Continental Cup and aim to reduce the margin with their single game in hand. But reality shows they are a weighty 16 points behind Steelers.

Celebrations from all conquering Steelers Pic Dean Woolley

Belfast may have upgraded their squad, but seem to have left it too late, even at this half-way point.

They and Guildford have played a game more and have shown nothing like the consistency required, so far.

Sheffield are scoring goals for fun right now (117 compared to bottom-club Nottingham Panthers' puny 66) and Sunday was no different when they slapped in six past Dundee Stars.

In a refreshingly honest analysis, Stars' coach Marc LeFebvre concluded that it was "good to have your ass kicked once in a while" after a promising run of Stars' results. The coach admitted they had been humbled by the fast-flowing offensive machine that is Steelers.

Marco Vallerand having his say Pic Dean Woolley

Steelers, who eked out a 5-3 win on Saturday at Manchester Storm, had more than enough energy left on Sunday to overwhelm Dundee.

The Scots had put in a good mid-table showing before arriving in South Yorkshire, beating Glasgow Clan at home the night before.

But they were ripped to shreds by Sheffield, (43-18 shots on goal,) for whom defenceman Colton Saucerman served up three assists.

Mitchell Balmas put the Arena side ahead with something of a fluke, with the puck going in off a defenceman and goalie Kevin Carr's skates.

Celebration v Dundee Pic Dean Woolley

There was nothing lucky about the catalogue of follow-up goals in the opening session with Daniel Ciampini and Robert Dowd making victory secure after just 16 minutes.

That 3-0 period was followed by a 2-0 one with goals from Ciampini (the first time he'd claimed a brace this season) and Marco Vallerand.

American forward Spencer Naas pulled one back but that just energised the home team to add a late reply from Cole Shudra.

So what next for the men in orange?

Steelers' immediate fixtures are back-to-backs against next-to-bottom Fife Flyers.

Then comes basement side Nottingham and another visit from Dundee will complete the January fixtures.

At this moment it is hard to see any of those sides putting a dent in what has so far been a near-perfect first half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the comparison with Steelers' owned Sheffield Steeldogs couldn't be more stark.