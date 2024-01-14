Sheffield Steelers prove their mettle to quell the Manchester Storm surge

Top-of-the-league Steelers showed they can survive the occasional scare in their come-from-behind win at Manchester Storm.

Storm had started Saturday’s clash with great urgency taking a lead after 61 seconds from Johnny Corneil. And later, they clawed back from 3-1 down to level.

But Sheffield had enough in the tank to take two more title points, back over the Pennines.

Coach Aaron Fox acknowledged it had been the closest victory they had taken in the nine-game Cup and League series so far, and that his side had to “dig deep” for the win.

The game-winner came from Dominic Cormier, who has been something of a revelation after his unexpected arrival in mid November.

Marco Vallerand had equalised Corneil’s opener – the Steeler is in a rich vein of form with six goals in eight games.

Josh Nicholls has found his scoring touch too, and his brace within seven minutes put Sheffield on course for another comfortable Roses win.

Corneil and Zack Phillips were having none of that though, making it 3-3 until Cormier stepped in with seven minutes remaining.

Mikk Juusola snagged the empty netter at 57:45.

Meanwhile, Neil Abel, a newly-installed member of the coaching staff at Sheffield Steeldogs, found out the scale of the task at hand with a 7-1 home reverse to Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday.

The former Steelers’ defenceman was invited to take the role on Thursday, by owner Tony Smith, who says patience and an upgrade in overall work ethic will be required.

“Neil is a trusted member of the hockey community in Sheffield and was on our coaching staff when I became Steelers owner some 13 years ago. I have often called on his services throughout my tenure and are happy to do so again now” said Smith.

“Neil is also familiar with the setup at Ice Sheffield having been involved with the Scimitars as head coach some years ago. All in all, we have added a good hockey man to our off-ice team.”

In a statement, Smith added: “This first year was always going to be a difficult period with us coming in late in the summer when the club needed saving to ensure its survival and continuance at the National League level.

“It reminded me of when we first were involved with the Steelers over a decade ago. These are big clubs that need time to turn around and head in a new direction.

“With the Steelers we asked for trust from the fans and received it in bucket loads, whilst we then had little experience in running a hockey club the people at the Steelers knew we had good intentions and the club at heart.

“This time with the Dogs we have experience in everything we have done over the road at the arena, I think the fans there will tell you that it turned out ok, their fan experience and the product of hockey they are watching have both improved considerably.

“We intend the same for the Dogs and their supporters.

“With the Dogs it is a double approach, we want a fast, exciting and winning side but also, we want to encourage youth to come up to the Dogs and through into the Steelers and the National programme.

“Therefore, there will be changes both on and off the ice, we want to add the Steelers’ work ethic, experience and professional DNA into the Dogs programme and create a pathway for those youngsters in the academy