Sheffield Stix raise more than £5,000 with icy hospice challenge

Sheffield Stix Ice Hockey Club raised more than £5,000 for St Luke’s Hospice when they hosted an inter-club charity match at Ice Sheffield.

The evening, which included a raffle and wheel of fortune game, saw players aged 18 to 68 on the ice, with a final score of 4-3.

But the biggest winner of the night was Sheffield’s hospice, with a final fundraising total of £5,383, with the support of matched funding from Morrisons, Aviva and Marker Study Group.

Mark McGovern, chairman of Sheffield Stix Ice Hockey Club, commented: "For many of us at Sheffield Stix, this cause hits close to home.

“We've had family members, friends, and teammates who have needed the care that St Luke's Hospice provides.

“It's more than just medical care - it’s about dignity, comfort, and making the most of every precious moment.

“As a hockey family, we fully understand the power of community and teamwork, and we are pleased to have supported St Luke's, raising much needed funds by doing what we love.

“Every donation, no matter the size, plays a crucial role in ensuring that no one faces their journey alone and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed and helped us make a difference.”

St Luke’s Senior Fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan added: “I have the privilege of meeting incredible people every day who go above and beyond to raise money for our cause, but I have to say I was absolutely blown away when the Ice Hockey club I’m part of chose to support St Luke's for our interclub Charity Match.

“The entire team rallied behind the fundraising efforts, and it was amazing to see the stands full of supporters who came not only to watch the game but also to stand behind their local hospice and donate so generously.

“I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who contributed to the event, from the players and officials to the off-ice staff, and especially the hockey family who truly came together to support St Luke’s.

“Your efforts and generosity make a real difference in the lives of those we care for and I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this community.”