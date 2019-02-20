Sheffield Steelers staff to lace up walking boots once again in support of former team-mate’s wife

It will certainly be a busy couple of days for Sheffield Steelers staff this weekend – and the games against Coventry Blaze and Manchester Storm won't be the main reason.

The club’s media manager Dave Simms, match night co-ordinator Neil Edwards, photographer Dean Woolley, 50-50 ticket volunteer Elliott Hall and former physiotherapist Jamie will all be lacing up their walking boots for a trek between Sheffield and Manchester.

Neil Edwards, Dean Woolley, Dave Simms and Elliott Hall.

The group will be joined by Steelers’ veteran Mark Thomas, whose wife Vicki is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and they hope to raise £10,000 for her chosen charity Prevent Breast Cancer.

They will start the 50-mile trek in Sheffield at 7am on Saturday before being driven back to the FlyDSA Arena for the Coventry game.

After completing their match-night duties, they will then be taken back to the location they got to and will walk through the night in the hope of reaching Altrincham Ice Rink in time to see the Steelers take on Manchester.

Simmsey and Friends pictured at the end of their walk from Sheffield to Belfast. Pictured are: Blake McCaughey (front), with sister Pixie, and (left to right) Andrew McCaughey, Dave Simms, Neil Edwards, Christine McCaughey, Elliott Hall and Dean Woolley.

Mark, who iced for the Steelers for 10 years, said: “Simmsey, Dean and all the guys at the Steelers have been amazing with helping to raise money for Vicki and for Prevent Breast Cancer.

“The least I can do is walk 50 miles alongside them. They’ve been amazing and the whole of the Sheffield community have been really supportive too.”

It won't be the first time the Steelers staff have laced up their hiking boots.

Last year, they raised £22,500 by walking from Sheffield to Belfast, which was split between Weston Park Hospital, in memory of former fan Amy Usher and a wheelchair fund for young Belfast Giants supporter Blake McCaughey.

They also raised £32,000 by completing a walk from Birmingham to Sheffield to support Amy, who died of throat cancer in 2015.

And in December a number of Steelers players and staff drew in £9,000 for Prevent Breast Cancer by having their heads shaved.

The group aim to raise £10,000 by completing this year’s challenge.

For more information or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/simmseyandfriendsforvicki