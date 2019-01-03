Sheffield Steelers raise more than £9,000 in support of former teammate’s cancer-stricken wife

The power of sport to unite is something that cannot be described but Sheffield Steelers’ efforts to support the wife of a former teammate perhaps offers the best explanation.

Ben O’Connor, fellow defenceman Aaron Johnson, joined captain Jonathan Phillips, wingers Robert Dowd and Tanner Eberle, and media manager David Simms in having their heads shaved after the 6-4 victory over Manchester Storm last month.

READ MORE: Further protests held in Sheffield against rail fares rise

They braved the shave in aid of Prevent Breast Cancer, the chosen charity of Vicki Thomas, wife of Steelers’ veteran Mark Thomas, who played in Sheffield for 10 years.

And, after fans literally threw cash onto the ice at the FlyDSA Arena, the shave has now raised more than £9,000 in less than a week.

Mark, who won three Elite League titles with Sheffield, said: “Thank you so much to everyone involved – the generosity is overwhelming.

Sheffield Steelers players and staff who took part in the head shave. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“£2,405 was literally thrown onto the ice. I cannot thank everyone enough for the support they have shown.”

READ MORE: Armed robbers on the the run with cash after terrifying post office raid in Barnsley

Great Britain international Ben O’Connor said: “It was an easy ask. The guys were only too willing to help. Some of us, of course, knew and played with Mark here and some didn’t have a clue who he was but just wanted to help.

“I was a little nervous but it’s nothing compared to what our friend Vic and many other women are going through so please support us by donating.”

Fans passed money over the glass when former Steelers favourite Ryan Finnerty said he'd have his head shaved if they could raise 500. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Steelers’ captain Jonathan Phillips said: “As soon as Mark told us about Vic we all immediately wanted to support her and the family. It’s a horrible illness but it’s treatable and Vic is getting the best treatment available right now.

“I think we all remember how much Mark and his family gave to the Steelers, Vic was a big part of that so this is the very least we can do to support her.”

READ MORE: The 2019 conundrum facing Sheffield Steelers’ coach

For more information or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BennyAndFriends

Fans passed money over the glass when former Steelers favourite Ryan Finnerty said he'd have his head shaved if they could raise 500. Picture: Dean Woolley.