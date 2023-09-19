Sheffield Steelers' tough guy Kevin Tansey wants friendly rapport with EIHL refs

Friendly isn't exactly the first adjective that springs to mind when you see Kevin Tansey on the ice.

His job is to stop opposition skaters from playing - and he likes doing that in a forceful, no-nonsense manner.

Not surprisingly, that style has already put the 6ft 4ins Canadian defenceman on EIHL referees' radar, even before the EIHL season has begun.

Last weekend, in a challenge match, he protested with a diving gesture when a Cardiff Devils' rival fell to the floor.

Kevin Tansey in the wars at Cardiff

It didn't work and he served a penalty for tripping.

A day later, an incident on Cardiff's boards led to him being ejected for charging (Ryan Barrow) and fighting (Riley Brandt.)

Well-travelled Tansey believes officiating is "different in every league, you just have to get used to the refs, get friendly with them."

However, he concedes: "Sometimes the emotions get the better of me, and I have to keep that in check for sure."

Matt Petgrave, skilled d-man pic by Dean Woolley

The diving gesture at the Arena "probably wasn't the best idea" he admitted.

Tansey was leading penalty minutes-taker last season for Herning Blue Fox of Denmark, averaging a point a game over 43 outings.

But he is quick to point out that one "odd" penalty call alone accounted for 35 of those minutes.

"I am not usually a big leader in penalty minutes" he says.

"I do like to take care of business in front of the net if it comes to it but in terms of minor penalties I don't often get those."

Tansey has been a big hit with Arena fans in his two performances in pre-season on home ice.

"It was a real great atmosphere right from the start, I love playing in front of these fans and I definitely call it home now."

The home support got to see him paired up with Matt Petgrave, who is no stranger to the 30-year-old newcomer.

"I played against Petgrave for pretty much all my whole career.

"We have been in the same league, been in the Coast (ECHL) together, played against each other in the American League and a little bit against each other in the Czech league too so I am pretty familiar with him."

Now he was happy to be on Petgrave's side rather than against him, he said.

"He is a very gifted offensive player so it is nice to have him on our side this time.

"We are both dynamic defence...we'll see how it goes."

Tansey has enjoyed the four pre-season Steeler games, three of which ended in victories.

"I like winning; that is what I want to do, that's what I try to do every time I am on the ice and these are the games (exhibitions) that get you ready for the season and you have got to take them seriously."